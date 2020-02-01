200 120TH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Weekly Rental offered at $1400 per week right on the Gulf of Mexico: think clean and new! [Leased 12/21/19-1/3/20, 2/1/20-8/30/20] All of the furniture, towels, dishes, kitchenware, linens, accessories are BRAND NEW as of December 2018.Come stay with us and enjoy amazing ocean views with bright sandy beaches right out the back door. Listen to the sound of the waves rolling in as you watch the dolphins swim by you.This relaxing beach environment will make your dreams a reality where life feels like a constant vacation as you live in paradise.Plenty of amenities and activities nearby for everyone to enjoy! Walk down the beaches, enjoy the sunshine, and experience the local dining up and down Gulf Boulevard.John's Pass located just down the road with Shopping, Boating, Jet Skiing, Dining, Live Music, and more! Don't miss out on this Beach Front Destination awaiting your stay! The unit is Turnkey - Fully Furnished with a Large Balcony overlooking the beach, Breakfast Bar, Formal Living Room, and Split Bedroom Floor Plan.Close to the trolley, restaurants, ice cream, and the beaches amenities! Time for a vacation at this tastefully furnished beachfront condo!Just bring your food, tea, Nespresso coffee capsules/ground coffee, personal grooming products, soaps, and any special cleaning detergents or softeners.