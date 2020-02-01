All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 200 120TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
200 120TH AVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

200 120TH AVE

200 120th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

200 120th Avenue West, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Weekly Rental offered at $1400 per week right on the Gulf of Mexico: think clean and new! [Leased 12/21/19-1/3/20, 2/1/20-8/30/20] All of the furniture, towels, dishes, kitchenware, linens, accessories are BRAND NEW as of December 2018.Come stay with us and enjoy amazing ocean views with bright sandy beaches right out the back door. Listen to the sound of the waves rolling in as you watch the dolphins swim by you.This relaxing beach environment will make your dreams a reality where life feels like a constant vacation as you live in paradise.Plenty of amenities and activities nearby for everyone to enjoy! Walk down the beaches, enjoy the sunshine, and experience the local dining up and down Gulf Boulevard.John's Pass located just down the road with Shopping, Boating, Jet Skiing, Dining, Live Music, and more! Don't miss out on this Beach Front Destination awaiting your stay! The unit is Turnkey - Fully Furnished with a Large Balcony overlooking the beach, Breakfast Bar, Formal Living Room, and Split Bedroom Floor Plan.Close to the trolley, restaurants, ice cream, and the beaches amenities! Time for a vacation at this tastefully furnished beachfront condo!Just bring your food, tea, Nespresso coffee capsules/ground coffee, personal grooming products, soaps, and any special cleaning detergents or softeners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 120TH AVE have any available units?
200 120TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 200 120TH AVE have?
Some of 200 120TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 120TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
200 120TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 120TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 200 120TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 200 120TH AVE offer parking?
No, 200 120TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 200 120TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 120TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 120TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 200 120TH AVE has a pool.
Does 200 120TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 200 120TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 120TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 120TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 120TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 120TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Treasure Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa