184 117TH AVE UNIT 10

1/1 Beach Rental - 3 night minimum - Pointe Capri - Short Term Vacation Rental! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished unit. If you want to be close to everything that makes Treasure Island great choose Pointe Capri located on beautiful Isle of Capri. Dolphin sightings daily. Enjoy a small inviting building with a pool and beautiful views of the intracoastal. There are plenty of local beach shops to explore or try out some of Treasure Islands famous restaurants. Best of all the Gulf of Mexico is just steps away. Nearby Beach Access. The sunset awaits you on the white sandy beaches! One queen bed and one full size pull out sofa. Minimum stay is only 3 nights. Short term vacation rental only. Rents $120 per night or $3000 per month, 13% occupancy tax, $200 refundable damage deposit, $125 cleaning fee. No pets. One parking space available. Guest relations form to be signed (rules and regs) along with copy of Driver's license. Please contact us for more information on availability. rentals@roe-realty.com



No Pets Allowed



