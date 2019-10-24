142 92ND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Beach "Cottage" totally remodeled on Sunset Beach! This cottage can is furnished, but can be removed. The house has been remodeled with beautiful wood cabinets and back splash,

with wood like tile flooring throughout and newer windows and air conditioner. The bathroom has a large walk in shower with neutral tile. There is a washer/dryer with storage. The front porch is open and very spacious. When you walk into this home you will say "WOW".

It is only 1 block to Sunset Beach so you can walk on the beach and watch the sunsets. There are numerous restaurants within walking distance also. This street is very private with no thru traffic. Small pets are welcomed.