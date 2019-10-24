All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 142 92ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
142 92ND AVENUE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

142 92ND AVENUE

142 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

142 92nd Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Beach "Cottage" totally remodeled on Sunset Beach! This cottage can is furnished, but can be removed. The house has been remodeled with beautiful wood cabinets and back splash,
with wood like tile flooring throughout and newer windows and air conditioner. The bathroom has a large walk in shower with neutral tile. There is a washer/dryer with storage. The front porch is open and very spacious. When you walk into this home you will say "WOW".
It is only 1 block to Sunset Beach so you can walk on the beach and watch the sunsets. There are numerous restaurants within walking distance also. This street is very private with no thru traffic. Small pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 92ND AVENUE have any available units?
142 92ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 142 92ND AVENUE have?
Some of 142 92ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 92ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
142 92ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 92ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 92ND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 142 92ND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 92ND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 142 92ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 142 92ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 92ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 92ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 92ND AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTreasure Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Treasure Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Treasure Island Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa