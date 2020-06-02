All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 12405 3rd St E Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
12405 3rd St E Apt 204
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

12405 3rd St E Apt 204

12405 3rd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12405 3rd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
shuffle board
tennis court
Waterfront Condo offers spacious 2/2, on Isle of Capri!! Beautifully maintained home with neutral tile throughout with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy natures sunlight through the many windows strategically placed optimizing Florida living at its best! Gorgeous sunset and sunrises that are absolutely breathtaking with views of the inter-coastal views from the comfort of this magnificent condo . All white appliance package with maple colored cabinets in this galley style kitchen that offers tons of space to make those delicious meals! Spacious bedrooms, again with neutral colors to compliment any decor you may desire. Washer and dryer for your use, water , trash and sewer is included in this pet friendly up to 15 lbs maximum; no cats. HOA application is required for this community. This home does not have a boat slip that conveys with the property or community. Caravel Condo Community has tons to offer from the boat slips and community fishing pier, a common/meeting room with a laundry room, eye pleasing landscape with a recent roof install, seawall and sidewalks were also updated. Very short stroll to Bird Island, Boco Ciega Bay, or John's Pass. Roswell Park is moments away for your enjoyment to include baseball, basketball, tennis , shuffleboard and playground that can accommodate any physical work outs you desire. This home will not last long, or can be used as a 2nd home away from home. Vacant, Available NOW! Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEsFrJgq73s&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have any available units?
12405 3rd St E Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have?
Some of 12405 3rd St E Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
12405 3rd St E Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 offer parking?
No, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 does not offer parking.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12405 3rd St E Apt 204 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa