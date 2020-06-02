12405 3rd St E Apt 204

Amenities

Waterfront Condo offers spacious 2/2, on Isle of Capri!! Beautifully maintained home with neutral tile throughout with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy natures sunlight through the many windows strategically placed optimizing Florida living at its best! Gorgeous sunset and sunrises that are absolutely breathtaking with views of the inter-coastal views from the comfort of this magnificent condo . All white appliance package with maple colored cabinets in this galley style kitchen that offers tons of space to make those delicious meals! Spacious bedrooms, again with neutral colors to compliment any decor you may desire. Washer and dryer for your use, water , trash and sewer is included in this pet friendly up to 15 lbs maximum; no cats. HOA application is required for this community. This home does not have a boat slip that conveys with the property or community. Caravel Condo Community has tons to offer from the boat slips and community fishing pier, a common/meeting room with a laundry room, eye pleasing landscape with a recent roof install, seawall and sidewalks were also updated. Very short stroll to Bird Island, Boco Ciega Bay, or John's Pass. Roswell Park is moments away for your enjoyment to include baseball, basketball, tennis , shuffleboard and playground that can accommodate any physical work outs you desire. This home will not last long, or can be used as a 2nd home away from home. Vacant, Available NOW! Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEsFrJgq73s&mls=1