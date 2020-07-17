12217 Sunshine Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard

Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



A unique opportunity to live in this historic beach house, known as 'The House of Champions' , said to once belong to one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Babe Ruth. Featured on HGTV during its renovation in 2003, this property has been renovated and updated, but has kept its old Florida charm. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a large living room that opens up to a sunny dining room. Upstairs has a second living room area, with one bedroom, bathroom, and a huge balcony that overlooks the ocean. Great for a sunset dinner on the beach!



This property sits just steps from the white sandy beach of Treasure Island, it comes fully FURNISHED and is available for SHORT TERM or LONG TERM leases.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1807995



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899088)