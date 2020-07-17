All apartments in Treasure Island
12217 Sunshine Ln

12217 Sunshine Lane · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12217 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12217 Sunshine Ln · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

A unique opportunity to live in this historic beach house, known as 'The House of Champions' , said to once belong to one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Babe Ruth. Featured on HGTV during its renovation in 2003, this property has been renovated and updated, but has kept its old Florida charm. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a large living room that opens up to a sunny dining room. Upstairs has a second living room area, with one bedroom, bathroom, and a huge balcony that overlooks the ocean. Great for a sunset dinner on the beach!

This property sits just steps from the white sandy beach of Treasure Island, it comes fully FURNISHED and is available for SHORT TERM or LONG TERM leases.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1807995

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have any available units?
12217 Sunshine Ln has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12217 Sunshine Ln have?
Some of 12217 Sunshine Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12217 Sunshine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12217 Sunshine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12217 Sunshine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12217 Sunshine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln offer parking?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have a pool?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have accessible units?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12217 Sunshine Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12217 Sunshine Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
