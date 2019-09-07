12136 CAPRI CIRCLE S

Amenities
Wow is the Word! Beautiful Townhome Style Condo on Isle of Capri. Wide Canal Views from your Living room & Master Suite. Open Floor plan includes an updated gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, beautiful cabinets, closet pantry & views of Rosselli Park & Tennis from your kitchen window. Spacious Dining/ Living room combo with a wood burning fireplace. Sliding door out to open balcony with amazing views of not only dolphin friendly canal but large heated community pool on the water. The Master Suite features a large walk in closet & the Master Bath has a spa tub/shower. The 2nd Bedroom has plenty of closet space & its own private full bathroom with tub/shower making this 2 master suites. All bathrooms are updated, including the half bath near kitchen. Special features include a Bonus room with new A/C & ceramic tile. Perfect for home office/ guest room. Currently set up as a 3rd bedroom. Sliding door leads to private patio- furnished. Large one car garage attached with full size washer & dryer. Comes Fully Furnished & Equipped with everything- Sleeps 6. Just bring you suitcase. King size Bed in Master Suite & Queen Size Bed in 2nd Bedroom & in bonus room. Fresh Paint throughout inside & out, including garage. Walk to Park, Beach, Restaurants & Shops & Johns Pass. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & basic cable. This Home is a True Gem in Paradise.