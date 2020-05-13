All apartments in Treasure Island
Treasure Island, FL
12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S
Last updated May 13 2020

12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S

12080 Capri Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

12080 Capri Circle South, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
In this FURNISHED 2 BEDRROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO you can watch the beautiful sunsets and dolphins swimming in the intercoastal waters that connect to the Gulf of Mexico from your large balcony. Go for a refreshing swim, kayak, or for a 5 minute walk go to the beautiful fine sandy beaches of Treasure Island via waterfront living. Spacious open floor plan with large bedrooms, inside laundry closet, kitchen with newer counter tops, wood cabinets, breakfast bar. Neutral 16X16 porcelain tile throughout. Master with king size bed, walk-in closet and en suite bath w/ large glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom has one queen and one twin beds. Queen size Murphy bed in additional space. Awesome floor plan features split bedrooms w/ separate living & family rooms. Height adjustable desk for you to work in from home. Sliding glass doors off the family room & master bedroom lead to large balcony. Corner unit with lots of natural light in building of only 4 condos. Recreational area for grilling and picnic. One storage room plus an additional shared 14x9 storage for bikes, kayaks etc. Community tennis courts, dog park, walking trail directly across the street. Ideal location one mile south of Johns Pass. 5 min boat ride to the Gulf of Mexico, 5 min walk to the beach, 10 min walk to downtown Treasure Island. This well maintained condo is located on "Isle of Capri" a quiet, friendly, residential neighborhood, while very close to nearby popular restaurants, shops and bars. Videos of the property available to be sent to you upon request. Minimum rent 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have any available units?
12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have?
Some of 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S is pet friendly.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S offer parking?
No, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S does not offer parking.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have a pool?
Yes, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S has a pool.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S does not have units with air conditioning.

