12080 CAPRI CIRCLE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool bbq/grill tennis court

In this FURNISHED 2 BEDRROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO you can watch the beautiful sunsets and dolphins swimming in the intercoastal waters that connect to the Gulf of Mexico from your large balcony. Go for a refreshing swim, kayak, or for a 5 minute walk go to the beautiful fine sandy beaches of Treasure Island via waterfront living. Spacious open floor plan with large bedrooms, inside laundry closet, kitchen with newer counter tops, wood cabinets, breakfast bar. Neutral 16X16 porcelain tile throughout. Master with king size bed, walk-in closet and en suite bath w/ large glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom has one queen and one twin beds. Queen size Murphy bed in additional space. Awesome floor plan features split bedrooms w/ separate living & family rooms. Height adjustable desk for you to work in from home. Sliding glass doors off the family room & master bedroom lead to large balcony. Corner unit with lots of natural light in building of only 4 condos. Recreational area for grilling and picnic. One storage room plus an additional shared 14x9 storage for bikes, kayaks etc. Community tennis courts, dog park, walking trail directly across the street. Ideal location one mile south of Johns Pass. 5 min boat ride to the Gulf of Mexico, 5 min walk to the beach, 10 min walk to downtown Treasure Island. This well maintained condo is located on "Isle of Capri" a quiet, friendly, residential neighborhood, while very close to nearby popular restaurants, shops and bars. Videos of the property available to be sent to you upon request. Minimum rent 3 months.