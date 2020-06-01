11595 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Luxury and Location. Three Bedroom, three bathrooms en suite townhome with boat slip overlooking a wide canal. Three car garage. Elevator and lots of storage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances. Granite countertops and double sink. New whirlpool washer and dryer. Wood grained tile and engineered hardwood throughout. Three spacious balconies with water view. Condo pool and only steps to beautiful Treasure Island beach. Located in exclusive Entrada at the corner of Gulf Blvd entrance to Isle of Capri