All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 11595 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
11595 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

11595 GULF BOULEVARD

11595 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11595 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Luxury and Location. Three Bedroom, three bathrooms en suite townhome with boat slip overlooking a wide canal. Three car garage. Elevator and lots of storage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances. Granite countertops and double sink. New whirlpool washer and dryer. Wood grained tile and engineered hardwood throughout. Three spacious balconies with water view. Condo pool and only steps to beautiful Treasure Island beach. Located in exclusive Entrada at the corner of Gulf Blvd entrance to Isle of Capri

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
11595 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 11595 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11595 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
11595 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11595 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11595 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa