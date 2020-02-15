11105 2ND STREET E

Amenities

Wonderful light and bright newly remodeled unit. This duplex is ready to move in. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, beautifully restored terrazzo floor, remodeled bathroom. There are 2 parking spots by the house and shared laundry. This duplex is located 1 block from beautiful Treasure Island beach, playground, walking distance to the local restaurants and shops, close to the bus stop and other places. It is close to I 275 and 30 min to Tampa International airport. Water/sewer/trash and landscaping are included in the rent. Live each day as you are on your best vacation and enjoy fabulous Treasure Island beach with unforgettable sunsets and luxurious Gulf of Mexico.