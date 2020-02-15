All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

11105 2ND STREET E

11105 2nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11105 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Wonderful light and bright newly remodeled unit. This duplex is ready to move in. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, beautifully restored terrazzo floor, remodeled bathroom. There are 2 parking spots by the house and shared laundry. This duplex is located 1 block from beautiful Treasure Island beach, playground, walking distance to the local restaurants and shops, close to the bus stop and other places. It is close to I 275 and 30 min to Tampa International airport. Water/sewer/trash and landscaping are included in the rent. Live each day as you are on your best vacation and enjoy fabulous Treasure Island beach with unforgettable sunsets and luxurious Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11105 2ND STREET E have any available units?
11105 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11105 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 11105 2ND STREET E's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11105 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11105 2ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 11105 2ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E have a pool?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11105 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11105 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.

