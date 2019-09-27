All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:21 AM

11000 GULF BOULEVARD

11000 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
pool table
Beautiful Gulf Front Treasure Island 7th Floor End Unit. 1 Bedroom bath and ½ Furnished. Located on the highly sought after Treasure Island, beautiful sandy beaches, large heated gulf side pool, covered assigned parking, ping pong, billiards, library, social areas and more. Walk to fine restaurants, nightlife, fast food, ice cream, trolley line, water sports rentals and banking. This spacious condo is fully equipped and ready for occupancy just bring your clothes and enjoy sunsets each night from your private balcony. Lease includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Available furnished for a 12 month lease at $2000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
11000 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 11000 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
11000 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
