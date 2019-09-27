11000 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful Gulf Front Treasure Island 7th Floor End Unit. 1 Bedroom bath and ½ Furnished. Located on the highly sought after Treasure Island, beautiful sandy beaches, large heated gulf side pool, covered assigned parking, ping pong, billiards, library, social areas and more. Walk to fine restaurants, nightlife, fast food, ice cream, trolley line, water sports rentals and banking. This spacious condo is fully equipped and ready for occupancy just bring your clothes and enjoy sunsets each night from your private balcony. Lease includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Available furnished for a 12 month lease at $2000 per month.