Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Relax in your Winter Get Away. This unit has completely been updated. All new stainless steel appliances

New King bed, Beautifully decorated beach them. Outside balcony to relax and see the sunset.

Complex has heated pool, laundry on-site, BBQ grills and dock. Just minutes from the sandy beaches, and local shops and restaurants in Treasure Island. Second floor unit no elevator.