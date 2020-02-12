All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:06 PM

10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD

10355 Paradise Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

10355 Paradise Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
pool table
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
WELCOME to Paradise Island Towers Condo and Treasure Island, FL...This 4th Floor, 2/2 condo is an "End Unit", with "Sunset Exposure" and a "potentially available" BOAT SLIP! (no lifts, though). Pleasant views of Park and Bay...spacious living / dining / kitchen areas with a nice balcony that you are sure to enjoy the Sunset and "City Lights" views - day and night...How cool will it be to say you live "on Paradise Island"! This community is on the bay-front and the POOL and Spa directly overlook the bay with views to the intracoastal - it's a lovely area for Poolside relaxing and enjoying views of the "bay and boats"("The Club" at TI is a neighbor) ...it'll be like being on vacation all year round! Amenities include a social room with Billiards and more! SORRY, no pets and no smoking; need good credit and income and 1st, Last + Security @ move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have any available units?
10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Treasure Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa