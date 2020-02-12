10355 PARADISE BOULEVARD

Amenities

WELCOME to Paradise Island Towers Condo and Treasure Island, FL...This 4th Floor, 2/2 condo is an "End Unit", with "Sunset Exposure" and a "potentially available" BOAT SLIP! (no lifts, though). Pleasant views of Park and Bay...spacious living / dining / kitchen areas with a nice balcony that you are sure to enjoy the Sunset and "City Lights" views - day and night...How cool will it be to say you live "on Paradise Island"! This community is on the bay-front and the POOL and Spa directly overlook the bay with views to the intracoastal - it's a lovely area for Poolside relaxing and enjoying views of the "bay and boats"("The Club" at TI is a neighbor) ...it'll be like being on vacation all year round! Amenities include a social room with Billiards and more! SORRY, no pets and no smoking; need good credit and income and 1st, Last + Security @ move-in.