All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 10073 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
10073 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:06 AM

10073 GULF BOULEVARD

10073 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10073 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
***LUXURY WATERFRONT RENTAL*** Live your best beach life in this waterfront townhouse that has it ALL!!! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront townhouse, 3+ car garage, and inside elevator to all floors - in a fantastic beach location. Living level offers an open floor plan kitchen with bar seating, open dining and living room area with a large covered balcony where you can enjoy stunning EAST VIEWS out to the intracoastal. Top level 3rd floor you’ll find the huge Master Bedroom suite with private balcony overlooking the intracoastal as well, the suite is complete with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Super convenient upstairs 3rd floor bedroom level laundry. Garage level has a nice walk-out patio area. Just across Gulf Blvd to sandy Treasure Island beach access. Other conveniences galore including short distance to grocery shops, shopping, restaurants and bars.***UNFURNISHED LONG TERM 8-12 MONTHS PREFERRED*** Pictures show townhome when it was staged, updated photos will be posted soon. Call today for availability and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
10073 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10073 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10073 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10073 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10073 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10073 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10073 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa