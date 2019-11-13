10073 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

***LUXURY WATERFRONT RENTAL*** Live your best beach life in this waterfront townhouse that has it ALL!!! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront townhouse, 3+ car garage, and inside elevator to all floors - in a fantastic beach location. Living level offers an open floor plan kitchen with bar seating, open dining and living room area with a large covered balcony where you can enjoy stunning EAST VIEWS out to the intracoastal. Top level 3rd floor you’ll find the huge Master Bedroom suite with private balcony overlooking the intracoastal as well, the suite is complete with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Super convenient upstairs 3rd floor bedroom level laundry. Garage level has a nice walk-out patio area. Just across Gulf Blvd to sandy Treasure Island beach access. Other conveniences galore including short distance to grocery shops, shopping, restaurants and bars.***UNFURNISHED LONG TERM 8-12 MONTHS PREFERRED*** Pictures show townhome when it was staged, updated photos will be posted soon. Call today for availability and showings.