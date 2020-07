Rocky Creek Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Your thoughtfully designed, upgraded apartment home is nestled in the Rocky Creek community and ready for move-in! As a resident, you’ll enjoy spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, roomy walk-in closets, private balconies, and screened-in patios. Our amenities contribute to the ultimate living experience – take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling area, convenient resident business center, and a 24-hour fitness center that you can visit at any time!



Located less than 15 minutes away from the Veterans Express Way, you will have direct access to Tampa and the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as the gorgeous beaches, adventure-filled theme parks, the Raymond James Stadium and more. Staying local is just as easy!



Join our community—contact our leasing office today!