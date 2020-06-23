All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9114 Tudor Dr

Location

9114 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/057be4d0a9 ----
This 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is ready for its next resident. There is a large living room area for entertaining. The bedrooms are a good size for a queen bed. Community offers a pool and a nice walking area overlooking the water. Home is priced to lease fast. Do not miss your chance and schedule your showing online today.

There is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: We encourage prospects not to apply if they have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.Applications are only accepted online.

Great Location
Laminate Floors
Laundry Is In Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Tudor Dr have any available units?
9114 Tudor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 9114 Tudor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Tudor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Tudor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr offer parking?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9114 Tudor Dr has a pool.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr have accessible units?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9114 Tudor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9114 Tudor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
