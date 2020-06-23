9114 Tudor Dr

Amenities

This 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is ready for its next resident. There is a large living room area for entertaining. The bedrooms are a good size for a queen bed. Community offers a pool and a nice walking area overlooking the water. Home is priced to lease fast. Do not miss your chance and schedule your showing online today.



There is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: We encourage prospects not to apply if they have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.Applications are only accepted online.



