9005 Tudor Cay 205

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo! Canal front, 2nd floor bi-level condo with wonderful water views from the family room. Two large screened balconies - one on each floor! The kitchen has pretty white wood cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors & a newer stove range with separate dining area. Neutral colors throughout There are tile floors downstairs with wood laminate upstairs. Huge 18 x 14 sqft master bedroom with large walk-in closet. The master bedroom, family room and 3rd bedroom all open up to bright and airy screened balconies. The secondary bedroom, can also be used as an in-home office or family den! Sparkling swimming pool. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Washer/dryer connections. AMAZING location just 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport, Veteran's Expressway and Citrus Park Mal1 and just a short drive to Home Depot, Publix, shopping, restaurants, & more. Please contact Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

