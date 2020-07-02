All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9005 Tudor Cay 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9005 Tudor Cay 205
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9005 Tudor Cay 205

9005 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9005 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Waterfront Property - - Property Id: 268744

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo! Canal front, 2nd floor bi-level condo with wonderful water views from the family room. Two large screened balconies - one on each floor! The kitchen has pretty white wood cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors & a newer stove range with separate dining area. Neutral colors throughout There are tile floors downstairs with wood laminate upstairs. Huge 18 x 14 sqft master bedroom with large walk-in closet. The master bedroom, family room and 3rd bedroom all open up to bright and airy screened balconies. The secondary bedroom, can also be used as an in-home office or family den! Sparkling swimming pool. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Washer/dryer connections. AMAZING location just 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport, Veteran's Expressway and Citrus Park Mal1 and just a short drive to Home Depot, Publix, shopping, restaurants, & more. Please contact Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268744
Property Id 268744

(RLNE5733535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have any available units?
9005 Tudor Cay 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have?
Some of 9005 Tudor Cay 205's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Tudor Cay 205 currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Tudor Cay 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Tudor Cay 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 offer parking?
No, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 does not offer parking.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have a pool?
Yes, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 has a pool.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have accessible units?
No, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Tudor Cay 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 Tudor Cay 205 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg