Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

6320 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new total renovated stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in North Bay Village, a waterfront boating community.
This condo boast a beautiful new kitchen with quarts counter tops, gleaming white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel farmers sink and brand new stainless steel appliances. New driftwood look tiles throughout, new doors, new trim, new air conditioning, freshly painted in light grey, with white trim. Be the first to call this totally renovated, chic condo your home. Close to the airport, shopping, and entertainment areas in Tampa bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

