6320 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new total renovated stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in North Bay Village, a waterfront boating community.

This condo boast a beautiful new kitchen with quarts counter tops, gleaming white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel farmers sink and brand new stainless steel appliances. New driftwood look tiles throughout, new doors, new trim, new air conditioning, freshly painted in light grey, with white trim. Be the first to call this totally renovated, chic condo your home. Close to the airport, shopping, and entertainment areas in Tampa bay.