Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

6314 Johns Rd.

6314 Johns Road · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Johns Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath in Town 'N' County - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath rental home located on Johns Road in Town 'N' Country. This home has been renovated. It features an updated kitchen with new counters and cabinets. The bathroom has been renovated with all new tiled shower, sink, and toilet. The flooring is tile throughout. The yard is very large and fenced in with a new white privacy fence. Their is a laundry room with washer/dryer on site provided as a convenience.
The home also features a carport, plenty of parking and dual entrance for the bath for guests and the master bedroom.

Minutes from the airport, industrial spaces, the veteran's expressway and shops and restaurants.

Rent: $1,100.00
Security Deposit: $1,100.00
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Sorry, no pets allowed.

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, inc.
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3265551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Johns Rd. have any available units?
6314 Johns Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 6314 Johns Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Johns Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Johns Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6314 Johns Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Johns Rd. offers parking.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 Johns Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. have a pool?
No, 6314 Johns Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6314 Johns Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Johns Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 Johns Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 Johns Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

