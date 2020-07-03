6314 Johns Rd.

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath in Town 'N' County - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath rental home located on Johns Road in Town 'N' Country. This home has been renovated. It features an updated kitchen with new counters and cabinets. The bathroom has been renovated with all new tiled shower, sink, and toilet. The flooring is tile throughout. The yard is very large and fenced in with a new white privacy fence. Their is a laundry room with washer/dryer on site provided as a convenience.

The home also features a carport, plenty of parking and dual entrance for the bath for guests and the master bedroom.



Minutes from the airport, industrial spaces, the veteran's expressway and shops and restaurants.



Rent: $1,100.00

Security Deposit: $1,100.00

Beds: 3

Bath: 1

Sorry, no pets allowed.



For more information please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, inc.

813-908-0766



