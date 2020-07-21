3944 Doral Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

FLORIDA WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom waterfront pool home on a deep and wide saltwater canal providing direct access to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.



A recently renovated kitchen features granite counter tops, all wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The house has an open floor plan with separate living and dining room areas which makes it perfect for entertaining. A newly covered patio and swimming pool overlook the dock to the canal, providing a comfortable shaded spot to unwind at the end of the day.



This well-kept home is in the sought-after Dana Shores waterfront community, a small paradise offering convenient access to just about anywhere in Tampa. It is next door Rocky Point Golf Course, the scenic Courtney Campbell Trail, and the waters of Upper Tampa Bay.



For those who travel for work, it's hard to find a waterfront neighborhood more convenient to Tampa International Airport, just a 5 minutes drive. The nearby Westshore District and International Plaza offer world class restaurants and shopping, and the proximity to the Veterans Expressway, I-275, and two bridges gives you access to anywhere in Tampa Bay. From this central Tampa Bay location, downtown Tampa is less than 15 minutes away, and downtown St. Petersburg is just over 20 minutes.



The home is being offered to qualified tenants for a 12-month lease at $3,395/month and a minimum security deposit of 1 month's rent. Both the lawn service and pool service are included in the rent. Up to two pets may permitted with a non-refundable pet fee.



Ask about our discount for active duty military, law enforcement, educational, and healthcare professionals. Applicants must submit to a credit, background & reference check.



This home will be ready for occupancy in December, but it is one of a kind and wont last long, so call for showing today!!!



(RLNE5328406)