All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 3944 Doral Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
3944 Doral Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3944 Doral Dr

3944 Doral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3944 Doral Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Dana Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
FLORIDA WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom waterfront pool home on a deep and wide saltwater canal providing direct access to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

A recently renovated kitchen features granite counter tops, all wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The house has an open floor plan with separate living and dining room areas which makes it perfect for entertaining. A newly covered patio and swimming pool overlook the dock to the canal, providing a comfortable shaded spot to unwind at the end of the day.

This well-kept home is in the sought-after Dana Shores waterfront community, a small paradise offering convenient access to just about anywhere in Tampa. It is next door Rocky Point Golf Course, the scenic Courtney Campbell Trail, and the waters of Upper Tampa Bay.

For those who travel for work, it's hard to find a waterfront neighborhood more convenient to Tampa International Airport, just a 5 minutes drive. The nearby Westshore District and International Plaza offer world class restaurants and shopping, and the proximity to the Veterans Expressway, I-275, and two bridges gives you access to anywhere in Tampa Bay. From this central Tampa Bay location, downtown Tampa is less than 15 minutes away, and downtown St. Petersburg is just over 20 minutes.

The home is being offered to qualified tenants for a 12-month lease at $3,395/month and a minimum security deposit of 1 month's rent. Both the lawn service and pool service are included in the rent. Up to two pets may permitted with a non-refundable pet fee.

Ask about our discount for active duty military, law enforcement, educational, and healthcare professionals. Applicants must submit to a credit, background & reference check.

This home will be ready for occupancy in December, but it is one of a kind and wont last long, so call for showing today!!!

(RLNE5328406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Doral Dr have any available units?
3944 Doral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 3944 Doral Dr have?
Some of 3944 Doral Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 Doral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Doral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Doral Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 Doral Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3944 Doral Dr offer parking?
No, 3944 Doral Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3944 Doral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3944 Doral Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Doral Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3944 Doral Dr has a pool.
Does 3944 Doral Dr have accessible units?
No, 3944 Doral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Doral Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3944 Doral Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3944 Doral Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3944 Doral Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedroom Apartments
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg