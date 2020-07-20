12450 Country White Cir

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is updated with WOOD FLOORS on the entire first floor. Spacious great-room layout with large dining/living room layout and kitchen that opens up to the rest of the main floor. Upstairs, both bedrooms share a larger bathroom. Includes WASHER/DRYER, WATER/SEWER & access to community amenities, which include PLAYGROUND and COMMUNITY POOL! GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION for commuting throughout Pinellas & Hillsborough. Water included in rent.
https://picasaweb.google.com/116135543082798661382/12450CountryWhite?authuser=0&feat=directlink