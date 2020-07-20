All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

12450 Country White Cir

12450 Country White Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12450 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is updated with WOOD FLOORS on the entire first floor. Spacious great-room layout with large dining/living room layout and kitchen that opens up to the rest of the main floor. Upstairs, both bedrooms share a larger bathroom. Includes WASHER/DRYER, WATER/SEWER & access to community amenities, which include PLAYGROUND and COMMUNITY POOL! GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION for commuting throughout Pinellas & Hillsborough. Water included in rent.

https://picasaweb.google.com/116135543082798661382/12450CountryWhite?authuser=0&feat=directlink

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 Country White Cir have any available units?
12450 Country White Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12450 Country White Cir have?
Some of 12450 Country White Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 Country White Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12450 Country White Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 Country White Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12450 Country White Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir offers parking.
Does 12450 Country White Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 Country White Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir has a pool.
Does 12450 Country White Cir have accessible units?
No, 12450 Country White Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 Country White Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 12450 Country White Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12450 Country White Cir has units with air conditioning.
