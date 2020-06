Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo rental is now available. Located in NW Tampa and close driving distance to the beach and downtown Tampa. This great gated complex has a community fitness center, clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. The lease includes water and garbage. Don't miss out.