Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT

10223 Villa Palazzo Court · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Villa Palazzo Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with an office, and garage your home! This end unit townhouse is located in a cozy gated community just minutes from downtown Tampa, the airport, restaurants, and lots of shopping. Offers an open floor plan with freshly painted interiors in a neutral color that will complement any style. Kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances including the range, dishwasher, microwave, and a brand new refrigerator. Home also boasts newly installed neutral color flooring on the stairs and second floor. High vaulted ceilings, large windows, a walk in closet, and en suite bathroom that includes dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and private water room. This split floor plan offers solid-sized secondary bedrooms on the opposite end with a nice guest bath and convenient second floor laundry space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have any available units?
10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have?
Some of 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT offers parking.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have a pool?
No, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have accessible units?
No, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

