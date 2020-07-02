10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT

Amenities
Make this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with an office, and garage your home! This end unit townhouse is located in a cozy gated community just minutes from downtown Tampa, the airport, restaurants, and lots of shopping. Offers an open floor plan with freshly painted interiors in a neutral color that will complement any style. Kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances including the range, dishwasher, microwave, and a brand new refrigerator. Home also boasts newly installed neutral color flooring on the stairs and second floor. High vaulted ceilings, large windows, a walk in closet, and en suite bathroom that includes dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and private water room. This split floor plan offers solid-sized secondary bedrooms on the opposite end with a nice guest bath and convenient second floor laundry space.