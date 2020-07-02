10223 VILLA PALAZZO COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Make this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with an office, and garage your home! This end unit townhouse is located in a cozy gated community just minutes from downtown Tampa, the airport, restaurants, and lots of shopping. Offers an open floor plan with freshly painted interiors in a neutral color that will complement any style. Kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances including the range, dishwasher, microwave, and a brand new refrigerator. Home also boasts newly installed neutral color flooring on the stairs and second floor. High vaulted ceilings, large windows, a walk in closet, and en suite bathroom that includes dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and private water room. This split floor plan offers solid-sized secondary bedrooms on the opposite end with a nice guest bath and convenient second floor laundry space.