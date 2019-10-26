All apartments in Tildenville
Find more places like 14361 Black Lake Preserve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tildenville, FL
/
14361 Black Lake Preserve
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

14361 Black Lake Preserve

14361 Black Lake Preserve Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14361 Black Lake Preserve Street, Tildenville, FL 34787

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
new construction
5 BEDS 3.5 BATH !! Brand New Home in Brand New Community at Black Lake Preserve!! - Brand New Home in Brand New Community at Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.

Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a neighborhood fronted with an impressive brick wall. For the convenience of the residents, there are two privacy-gated entries. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort and the Maitland Exchange.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is features all brand new appliances, carpet and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!

Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please call Kevin Jonesl @ 407-506-5653 with further questions!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3353141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have any available units?
14361 Black Lake Preserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tildenville, FL.
What amenities does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have?
Some of 14361 Black Lake Preserve's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14361 Black Lake Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
14361 Black Lake Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14361 Black Lake Preserve pet-friendly?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tildenville.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve offer parking?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not offer parking.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have a pool?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not have a pool.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have accessible units?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have units with dishwashers?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14361 Black Lake Preserve have units with air conditioning?
No, 14361 Black Lake Preserve does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLHorizon West, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLBay Hill, FLFour Corners, FLPine Hills, FL
Minneola, FLDoctor Phillips, FLSouth Apopka, FLLockhart, FLOak Ridge, FLGroveland, FLForest City, FLWilliamsburg, FLFairview Shores, FLWekiwa Springs, FLCelebration, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus