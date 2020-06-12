All apartments in Tierra Verde
795 COLLANY ROAD

795 Collany Road · (727) 542-2877
Location

795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2721 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach. Amenities include gated access, enclosed private 2 car garage, air conditioned storage room, AC Fitness Room, covered sunset pavilion, kayak launch, pool/spa/firepit. Down town Tierra Verde is walking distance and offers a variety if restaurants and personal service. These are virtual staged photos as this Condo will be unfurnished. Perfectly situated on the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have any available units?
795 COLLANY ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 795 COLLANY ROAD have?
Some of 795 COLLANY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 COLLANY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
795 COLLANY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 COLLANY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 795 COLLANY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 795 COLLANY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 COLLANY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 795 COLLANY ROAD has a pool.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 795 COLLANY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 COLLANY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 795 COLLANY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 795 COLLANY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
