795 COLLANY ROAD

EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach. Amenities include gated access, enclosed private 2 car garage, air conditioned storage room, AC Fitness Room, covered sunset pavilion, kayak launch, pool/spa/firepit. Down town Tierra Verde is walking distance and offers a variety if restaurants and personal service. These are virtual staged photos as this Condo will be unfurnished. Perfectly situated on the Gulf of Mexico.