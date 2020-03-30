737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Tierra Verde is the place to call home! Premium location! Are you new to the area? Minutes from your doorstep is Fort DeSoto, an 1100+ Acre park offering beautiful beaches, nature trails,bike paths and a wild life preserve. You've got so many options, do you catch sunset on St Pete Beach or Pass-A-Grill or drive 10 minutes to downtown St Petersburg to enjoy outdoor cafes, fine dining and shopping? If your communiting for work, who doesn't want to live 5 minutes away from 275 and Sunshine Skyway Bridge. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is meticulously maintained. End unit offers added privacy and plenty of natural light. Large master suite features a vaulted ceiling and a must see master bath. Washer & Dryer conveniently located on third floor . If you enjoy cooking, your dream kitchen awaits offering stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and oversized breakfast bar for friends and family to gather. Open floor plan, fireplace in livingroom and 3 screened in patios! Electric hurricane shutters cover master and living room door walls. Available Immediately