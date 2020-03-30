All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

737 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

737 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tierra Verde is the place to call home! Premium location! Are you new to the area? Minutes from your doorstep is Fort DeSoto, an 1100+ Acre park offering beautiful beaches, nature trails,bike paths and a wild life preserve. You've got so many options, do you catch sunset on St Pete Beach or Pass-A-Grill or drive 10 minutes to downtown St Petersburg to enjoy outdoor cafes, fine dining and shopping? If your communiting for work, who doesn't want to live 5 minutes away from 275 and Sunshine Skyway Bridge. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is meticulously maintained. End unit offers added privacy and plenty of natural light. Large master suite features a vaulted ceiling and a must see master bath. Washer & Dryer conveniently located on third floor . If you enjoy cooking, your dream kitchen awaits offering stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and oversized breakfast bar for friends and family to gather. Open floor plan, fireplace in livingroom and 3 screened in patios! Electric hurricane shutters cover master and living room door walls. Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
