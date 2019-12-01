650 COLLANY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful gated waterfront community has panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico, Pass-A-Grille, Tierra Verde, Sunshine Skyway and Fort Desoto Park! A BRAND NEW top floor unit features three bedrooms, three and one half baths, a den/office and large balconies on the front and back of the unit. A truly chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances including a wine cooler, custom cabinets and solid surface countertops. All of the closets have custom Carolina Closet fixtures, each bath is tastefully decorated with top of the line fixtures. The secured elevator open right to a private foyer with double entry doors. The unit comes with a two car garage. Enjoy the lifestyle by the pool! Workout in the fitness center, soak in the spa and enjoy friends around the fire pit. Walk on the beach, explore Shell Key, an 1800 acre county preserve. Enjoy all the shops and restaurants nearby. Located just 35 minutes from TIA, 15 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.