650 COLLANY ROAD
650 COLLANY ROAD

650 Collany Road · No Longer Available
Location

650 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful gated waterfront community has panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico, Pass-A-Grille, Tierra Verde, Sunshine Skyway and Fort Desoto Park! A BRAND NEW top floor unit features three bedrooms, three and one half baths, a den/office and large balconies on the front and back of the unit. A truly chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances including a wine cooler, custom cabinets and solid surface countertops. All of the closets have custom Carolina Closet fixtures, each bath is tastefully decorated with top of the line fixtures. The secured elevator open right to a private foyer with double entry doors. The unit comes with a two car garage. Enjoy the lifestyle by the pool! Workout in the fitness center, soak in the spa and enjoy friends around the fire pit. Walk on the beach, explore Shell Key, an 1800 acre county preserve. Enjoy all the shops and restaurants nearby. Located just 35 minutes from TIA, 15 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have any available units?
650 COLLANY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 650 COLLANY ROAD have?
Some of 650 COLLANY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 COLLANY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
650 COLLANY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 COLLANY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 650 COLLANY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 650 COLLANY ROAD offers parking.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 COLLANY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 650 COLLANY ROAD has a pool.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 650 COLLANY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 COLLANY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 COLLANY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 COLLANY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
