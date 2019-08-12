626 7TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy living on beautiful Tierra Verde where you are close to the beaches, boating, restaurants and within minutes to I275. You can relax by the pool or in the screened patio. The rent includes pool and yard care. This property is fenced and dog friendly. Separate living room and family room and dinning room allows for a variety of uses in each room depending on the tenants life style. The home also offers a fireplace and large kitchen with built in desk area. Room measurements are approximate and should be verified by tenant.