All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like 626 7TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
626 7TH AVENUE N
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:11 AM

626 7TH AVENUE N

626 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

626 7th Avenue North, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy living on beautiful Tierra Verde where you are close to the beaches, boating, restaurants and within minutes to I275. You can relax by the pool or in the screened patio. The rent includes pool and yard care. This property is fenced and dog friendly. Separate living room and family room and dinning room allows for a variety of uses in each room depending on the tenants life style. The home also offers a fireplace and large kitchen with built in desk area. Room measurements are approximate and should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have any available units?
626 7TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 626 7TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 626 7TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 7TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
626 7TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 7TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 7TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 626 7TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 7TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 626 7TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 626 7TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 7TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 7TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 7TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms
Tierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Tierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg