All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

521 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

521 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Spacious end unit Townhome overlooking pool. NEW AC System 2018, Upgrades and Updates throughout this light Bright 2140 sq. ft. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with lots of storage and High-end Whole House Music & Intercom System. Comfortable Family Room with Wood Floor , Wood Burning Fireplace and Screened Lanai Overlooking Pool & Garden Area. Gorgeous 3rd Floor Master Suite with Remodeled Bathroom , Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower, Dual Sink Vanity and screened Lanai. Over-sized 2 Car Tandem Garage with room easily for 3 cars or Boat and Loaded with Custom Built Wall Shelving and a screened patio to the pool. This Quaint Community is Just Minutes from the World Famous Ft. Desoto Beaches and Park, Close Proximity to Interstate, shopping, restaurants, Skyway and Downtown St. Pete. Available 10/1/19 12 month lease unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms
Tierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Tierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg