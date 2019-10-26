521 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and Spacious end unit Townhome overlooking pool. NEW AC System 2018, Upgrades and Updates throughout this light Bright 2140 sq. ft. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with lots of storage and High-end Whole House Music & Intercom System. Comfortable Family Room with Wood Floor , Wood Burning Fireplace and Screened Lanai Overlooking Pool & Garden Area. Gorgeous 3rd Floor Master Suite with Remodeled Bathroom , Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower, Dual Sink Vanity and screened Lanai. Over-sized 2 Car Tandem Garage with room easily for 3 cars or Boat and Loaded with Custom Built Wall Shelving and a screened patio to the pool. This Quaint Community is Just Minutes from the World Famous Ft. Desoto Beaches and Park, Close Proximity to Interstate, shopping, restaurants, Skyway and Downtown St. Pete. Available 10/1/19 12 month lease unfurnished.