COME AND RELAX AT THIS TIERRA VERDE 2 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT SHORT TERM RENTAL. WANDERER RESEDENCES HAS COMMUNITY DOCK WHICH HAS GRILLS NEXT TO THE LARGE POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, CAR WASH, COMMUNITY ROOM WITH POOL TABLE, GYM, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY. CLOSE TO FORT DESOTO ONE OF THE BEST BEACHES IN THE WORLD, WALK TO EATERIES AND SHOPPES, A QUICK RIDE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETE AND OTHER AREA BEACHS. THIS UNIT IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH POTS AND PANS JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND TOOTHBRUSH.