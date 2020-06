Amenities

3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse on Tierra Verde. Live the island life with nice water views and a home for your boat. All bed rooms have great separation and one is on the main living area. Large garage for your toys or cars. Within walking distance to The Island Grille and our new hotel just incase you prefer company to stay there. Close to Ft Desoto, St Pete beach and St Petersburg. Availability close to April 30th.