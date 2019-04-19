1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy the Tierra Verde lifestyle in this really cute coastal living condo located on the Grand Canal of Tierra Verde with quick and easy access into the Gulf of Mexico for you boater's, paddle boarder's or canoer's. It's the perfect place to call home after a long day at the office. Picture yourself on your balcony enjoying a glass of wine with family and friends or just chilling by yourself as you watch the glorious sunsets every night. During the day just drop that toy into the water and enjoy all mother nature has to offer. Just outside your door is a dedicated bike lane to Ft. De Soto park & Beach giving you an 18 mile tour round trip tour. If you like to walk to several fine restaurants Tierra Verde has to offer you, only 5 minutes walk to the south. Tierra Verde's cove on the Gulf is the perfect place to call home. And if golfing is your game join the Isla Del Sol's Golf and country Club 2 miles up the road. Come experience the Tierra Verde Lifestyle you'll be glad you did!!!