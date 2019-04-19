All apartments in Tierra Verde
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:33 PM

1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1060 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy the Tierra Verde lifestyle in this really cute coastal living condo located on the Grand Canal of Tierra Verde with quick and easy access into the Gulf of Mexico for you boater's, paddle boarder's or canoer's. It's the perfect place to call home after a long day at the office. Picture yourself on your balcony enjoying a glass of wine with family and friends or just chilling by yourself as you watch the glorious sunsets every night. During the day just drop that toy into the water and enjoy all mother nature has to offer. Just outside your door is a dedicated bike lane to Ft. De Soto park & Beach giving you an 18 mile tour round trip tour. If you like to walk to several fine restaurants Tierra Verde has to offer you, only 5 minutes walk to the south. Tierra Verde's cove on the Gulf is the perfect place to call home. And if golfing is your game join the Isla Del Sol's Golf and country Club 2 miles up the road. Come experience the Tierra Verde Lifestyle you'll be glad you did!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
No, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not offer parking.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

