Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Spacious Townhouse located near Fort Desoto. The floor plan has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the top floor and a bonus room with a private bath on the ground floor. The bonus room is great for an office. The main living level includes a spacious kitchen with a dining room and large living room with a fireplace and balcony overlooking the pool. 3rd floor laundry, parking for 2 cars in the garage, boat slip for up to 30' boats.