103 1ST STREET E 315

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table tennis court

Spectacular wide open Water View. Owner is an Investor so no fears of Owner wanting you to move. AFTER DRIVING OVER THE BRIDGE YOU ARRIVE IN “PARADISE” OR TIERRA VERDE. THIS IS ONE OF NICEST COMMUNITIES YOU WILL EVER FIND; IT IS A SAFE, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. AMONG THE BEAUTIFUL HIGH QUALITY PROPERTIES FRONTING ON THE Intra Coastal Waterway YOU WILL FIND on your left, is the Gated and 24 hour guarded "THE VILLAGE OF TIERRA VERDE". This Condo has been BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. EVERYTHING IS OF QUALITY! Nice Appliances high quality details to the extent of Granite window sills Crown Mo;din Baths, MOVE IN READY 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths- storage room on the balcony and another under the Building. THE VILLAGE seems like your hometown Village with lots of open grassed in areas, Lush Mature Landscaping walking paths throughout and around the village. The Clubhouse is Used for community wide functions and features a large pool supplemented with 2 other pools. Three tennis courts enhance this Resort Like Village! The Clubhouse has a Billiards and Library room Exercise facilities and more. BOAT SLIPS are usually AVAILABLE TO RENT. Room sizes and measurements are approximate Tenant is responsible for verifying.