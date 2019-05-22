All apartments in Tierra Verde
103 1ST STREET E 315
103 1ST STREET E 315

103 1st St E · No Longer Available
Location

103 1st St E, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Spectacular wide open Water View. Owner is an Investor so no fears of Owner wanting you to move. AFTER DRIVING OVER THE BRIDGE YOU ARRIVE IN “PARADISE” OR TIERRA VERDE. THIS IS ONE OF NICEST COMMUNITIES YOU WILL EVER FIND; IT IS A SAFE, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. AMONG THE BEAUTIFUL HIGH QUALITY PROPERTIES FRONTING ON THE Intra Coastal Waterway YOU WILL FIND on your left, is the Gated and 24 hour guarded "THE VILLAGE OF TIERRA VERDE". This Condo has been BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. EVERYTHING IS OF QUALITY! Nice Appliances high quality details to the extent of Granite window sills Crown Mo;din Baths, MOVE IN READY 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths- storage room on the balcony and another under the Building. THE VILLAGE seems like your hometown Village with lots of open grassed in areas, Lush Mature Landscaping walking paths throughout and around the village. The Clubhouse is Used for community wide functions and features a large pool supplemented with 2 other pools. Three tennis courts enhance this Resort Like Village! The Clubhouse has a Billiards and Library room Exercise facilities and more. BOAT SLIPS are usually AVAILABLE TO RENT. Room sizes and measurements are approximate Tenant is responsible for verifying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have any available units?
103 1ST STREET E 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have?
Some of 103 1ST STREET E 315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 1ST STREET E 315 currently offering any rent specials?
103 1ST STREET E 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 1ST STREET E 315 pet-friendly?
No, 103 1ST STREET E 315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 offer parking?
No, 103 1ST STREET E 315 does not offer parking.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 1ST STREET E 315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have a pool?
Yes, 103 1ST STREET E 315 has a pool.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have accessible units?
No, 103 1ST STREET E 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 1ST STREET E 315 has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 1ST STREET E 315 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 1ST STREET E 315 does not have units with air conditioning.

