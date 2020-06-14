Apartment List
/
FL
/
the meadows
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

76 Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Meadows renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7003 Pleasant Hill
7003 Pleasant Hill Road, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1564 sqft
Large Furnished Pool Home in TARA GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB - PLEASE NOTE: FURNISHED POOL HOME AVAILABLE AUGUST- DECEMBER 31 2020. Rent includes lawn & pool maintenance, Internet and basic cable. Shorter term available, please call for details and pricing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5630 GOLF POINTE DRIVE
5630 Golf Pointe Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1529 sqft
Beautifully turnkey furnished SECOND FLOOR condo in Golf Pointe at Palm Aire. This light and bright end unit has windows a plenty.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2158 sqft
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
325 OHIO PLACE
325 Ohio Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
HISTORICAL LAUREL PARK AREA. WALK TO DOWNTOWN! WELL MAINTAINED VINTAGE BUILDING WITH STYLISH ARCHITECTURE. STACK WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT. WOOD FLOORS. SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT OF 2 STORY BUILDING.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in The Meadows, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Meadows renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 BedroomsThe Meadows Apartments with Balcony
The Meadows Apartments with GarageThe Meadows Apartments with GymThe Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Meadows Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Meadows Apartments with Parking
The Meadows Apartments with PoolThe Meadows Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Meadows Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Meadows Furnished ApartmentsThe Meadows Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg