2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL
$
27 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1248 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2949 Taywood Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3500 RICHWOOD LINK
3500 Richwood Link, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1308 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of pond and golf course. This end unit is located just across the street from local shopping and dining (The Village Shopping Center).
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5194 MARSH FIELD LANE
5194 Marsh Field Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of golf course and pond.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN
5211 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1127 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Great upstairs unit in the Meadows overlooking the pool. Eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area. Tropical-inspired decor. Both bedrooms each have their own ensuite bath. Guest bedroom has a beach themed decor.
1 Unit Available
5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE
5203 Manorwood Drive, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1862 sqft
Live in luxury at Grande Oaks Preserve. In this gated community, you won't have to worry about walking up stairs to get home, because there's an elevator that leads you right to the unit.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
$
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
$
16 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
827 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
$
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
50 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
