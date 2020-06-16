4581 MORNINGSIDE

Amenities

RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool. There are 3 restaurants located in The Meadows Village for your enjoyment, 15 miles of hiking trails throughout this sprawling and well maintained community, 17 Har Tru tennis courts, 3 eighteen hole golf courses, fitness center and more.... Only minutes to downtown, beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, movies, I-75 only to name a few amenities. Note: 12% sales and resort tax added to any rental less than 181 days. Vehicle Restrictions Apply** MASTER QUEEN BED, QUEEN PULL OUT SOFA IN LIVING. 3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL.