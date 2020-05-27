5324 MYRTLE WOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking pool internet access tennis court

AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet. Enclosed lanai with garden view, steps from sparkling community pool. Located about 15 minutes to downtown, 20 minutes to Siesta Beach, only minutes to shopping, restaurants, movies, I-75. The Meadows offers summer membership packages...three 18 hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, fitness center, 3 restaurants, miles of biking/walking trails through wooded areas and more. Covered carport at front door. UTILITIES, CABLE, WIFI INCLUDED. BOOK NOW! ALREADY BOOKED JAN FEB MAR 2021.