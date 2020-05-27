All apartments in The Meadows
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:11 AM

5324 MYRTLE WOOD

5324 Myrtle Wood · (888) 534-1116
Location

5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
gym
pool
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet. Enclosed lanai with garden view, steps from sparkling community pool. Located about 15 minutes to downtown, 20 minutes to Siesta Beach, only minutes to shopping, restaurants, movies, I-75. The Meadows offers summer membership packages...three 18 hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, fitness center, 3 restaurants, miles of biking/walking trails through wooded areas and more. Covered carport at front door. UTILITIES, CABLE, WIFI INCLUDED. BOOK NOW! ALREADY BOOKED JAN FEB MAR 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have any available units?
5324 MYRTLE WOOD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have?
Some of 5324 MYRTLE WOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 MYRTLE WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
5324 MYRTLE WOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 MYRTLE WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD does offer parking.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have a pool?
Yes, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD has a pool.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have accessible units?
No, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 MYRTLE WOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 MYRTLE WOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
