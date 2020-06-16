5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56

Amenities

Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds. This condo has an enclosed lanai that floods the unit with natural light. Designed and furnished with your comfort in mind, you will truly enjoy your vacation in this wonderful setting. Work on your tan at the pool, enjoy over 20 miles of hiking trails, test your skills on the two public golf courses available. Membership available for use of fitness, the 17 HAR-TRU tennis courts, golf and social. Master Bed is a King. Second bedroom has queen bed. The flooring is tile thru-out-NO CARPETING. The kitchen boasts slab granite countertops. This property is located near by the UTC mall and University corridor, close to I-75, beaches, Benderson Park, and downtown Sarasota. SEASONAL $3,300. OFF-SEASON $1900 Sorry, no pets per the association. NOW LEASED FEB THRU MAY 2020. Call today and reserve your place in the sun.



(RLNE5086493)