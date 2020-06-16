All apartments in The Meadows
Location

5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds. This condo has an enclosed lanai that floods the unit with natural light. Designed and furnished with your comfort in mind, you will truly enjoy your vacation in this wonderful setting. Work on your tan at the pool, enjoy over 20 miles of hiking trails, test your skills on the two public golf courses available. Membership available for use of fitness, the 17 HAR-TRU tennis courts, golf and social. Master Bed is a King. Second bedroom has queen bed. The flooring is tile thru-out-NO CARPETING. The kitchen boasts slab granite countertops. This property is located near by the UTC mall and University corridor, close to I-75, beaches, Benderson Park, and downtown Sarasota. SEASONAL $3,300. OFF-SEASON $1900 Sorry, no pets per the association. NOW LEASED FEB THRU MAY 2020. Call today and reserve your place in the sun.

(RLNE5086493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have any available units?
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have?
Some of 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 currently offering any rent specials?
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 pet-friendly?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 offer parking?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 does not offer parking.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have a pool?
Yes, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 has a pool.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have accessible units?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56 does not have units with air conditioning.
