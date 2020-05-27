5232 EVERWOOD RUN

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan tennis court internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit. This property is perched on a unique lot that affords water views on 2 sides, visible from the lanai, living room, family room, kitchen, and master bedroom. Enjoy oversized flat-screen TVs in the master bedroom and family room as well as high-speed internet. You'll enjoy all the amenities of the Meadows including 20 miles of walking trails or a round of golf at the 2 public golf courses at the Meadows Country Club. Seasonal golf, tennis, and social memberships are available. Centrally located, shopping, I-75, Sarasota/Bradenton Airport, downtown Sarasota, and beaches are all easily accessible. Please no smoking no pets. Rented for January through March 2019.