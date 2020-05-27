All apartments in The Meadows
5232 EVERWOOD RUN

5232 Everwood Run · (941) 957-4663
Location

5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2258 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit. This property is perched on a unique lot that affords water views on 2 sides, visible from the lanai, living room, family room, kitchen, and master bedroom. Enjoy oversized flat-screen TVs in the master bedroom and family room as well as high-speed internet. You'll enjoy all the amenities of the Meadows including 20 miles of walking trails or a round of golf at the 2 public golf courses at the Meadows Country Club. Seasonal golf, tennis, and social memberships are available. Centrally located, shopping, I-75, Sarasota/Bradenton Airport, downtown Sarasota, and beaches are all easily accessible. Please no smoking no pets. Rented for January through March 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have any available units?
5232 EVERWOOD RUN has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have?
Some of 5232 EVERWOOD RUN's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 EVERWOOD RUN currently offering any rent specials?
5232 EVERWOOD RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 EVERWOOD RUN pet-friendly?
No, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN offer parking?
Yes, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN does offer parking.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have a pool?
Yes, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN has a pool.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have accessible units?
No, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 EVERWOOD RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 EVERWOOD RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
