5211 WEDGEWOOD LN

Available for 2021 season! Great upstairs unit in the Meadows overlooking the pool. Eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area. Tropical-inspired decor. Both bedrooms each have their own ensuite bath. Guest bedroom has a beach themed decor. Internet is included. Screen-enclosed lanai. Steps from the heated community pool. The Meadows offers nearly 20 miles of walking trails, 2 public golf course and seasonal golf, tennis, and seasonal memberships are available at the Meadows Country Club. No smoking and no pets permitted. Motorcycles, pick-up trucks, RVs, etc. not allowed. Rentals less than 6 months pay a 12% sales tax.