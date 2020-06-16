All apartments in The Meadows
The Meadows, FL
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:33 PM

5211 WEDGEWOOD LN

5211 Wedgewood Lane · (941) 957-4663
Location

5211 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available for 2021 season! Great upstairs unit in the Meadows overlooking the pool. Eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area. Tropical-inspired decor. Both bedrooms each have their own ensuite bath. Guest bedroom has a beach themed decor. Internet is included. Screen-enclosed lanai. Steps from the heated community pool. The Meadows offers nearly 20 miles of walking trails, 2 public golf course and seasonal golf, tennis, and seasonal memberships are available at the Meadows Country Club. No smoking and no pets permitted. Motorcycles, pick-up trucks, RVs, etc. not allowed. Rentals less than 6 months pay a 12% sales tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have any available units?
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have?
Some of 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 WEDGEWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
