5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Live in luxury at Grande Oaks Preserve. In this gated community, you won't have to worry about walking up stairs to get home, because there's an elevator that leads you right to the unit. This two bedroom, two bath condo has been kept well-maintained and clean. Ceramic tile stretches throughout the home, except in the den and bedrooms where there is carpet. In the kitchen, you'll find stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite countertops. In the master bedroom you have tray ceilings and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double vanities and separate shower and tub. Grande Oaks Preserve as a pool and spa and tennis courts. You'll be able to keep your car protected from the elements in the parking garage, where you'll have an assigned parking space and personal garage door opener for access and safety.