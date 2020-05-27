All apartments in The Meadows
Find more places like 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Meadows, FL
/
5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE

5203 Manorwood Drive · (941) 729-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Meadows
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5203 Manorwood Drive, The Meadows, FL 34235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live in luxury at Grande Oaks Preserve. In this gated community, you won't have to worry about walking up stairs to get home, because there's an elevator that leads you right to the unit. This two bedroom, two bath condo has been kept well-maintained and clean. Ceramic tile stretches throughout the home, except in the den and bedrooms where there is carpet. In the kitchen, you'll find stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite countertops. In the master bedroom you have tray ceilings and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double vanities and separate shower and tub. Grande Oaks Preserve as a pool and spa and tennis courts. You'll be able to keep your car protected from the elements in the parking garage, where you'll have an assigned parking space and personal garage door opener for access and safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Similar Pages

The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms
The Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 Bedrooms
The Meadows Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity