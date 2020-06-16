All apartments in The Meadows
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 PM

5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD

5120 Marsh Field Road · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
The Meadows
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,665

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows. This updated turnkey furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath/screened covered lanai/plus an uncovered porch off kitchen area is sunny & bright! Rental includes: heated pool, washer/dryer in unit, 2 flat screen TV's, queen sized beds, twin beds plus sleeper sofa in living room, utilities, cable, internet. Split floor plan. The Meadows offers 16 miles of walking paths and bike trails winding through lush, wooded and natural settings. There are (3) 18 hole golf courses, 17 lighted tennis courts. Seasonal membership is available. There is also The Meadows Village with 3 restaurants. Within close proximity to Siesta Key Beach-the Nation's #1 Beach, also Lido Key and the fabulous St. Armand's Circle for upscale dining and shopping. Convenient to downtown Sarasota and the culture center with museums, theater, opera and fine dining as well. Only minutes to the vibrant University Parkway corridor with the new regional mall and many other shopping and dining choices. Vehicle Restrictions: No pickups/trucks/commercial vehicles/motorcycles per Condo rules. Covered Carport only steps from front door! Unit is non-smoking. One small dog may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have any available units?
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD has a unit available for $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have?
Some of 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD has a pool.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
