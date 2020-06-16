5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool internet access media room tennis court

AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows. This updated turnkey furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath/screened covered lanai/plus an uncovered porch off kitchen area is sunny & bright! Rental includes: heated pool, washer/dryer in unit, 2 flat screen TV's, queen sized beds, twin beds plus sleeper sofa in living room, utilities, cable, internet. Split floor plan. The Meadows offers 16 miles of walking paths and bike trails winding through lush, wooded and natural settings. There are (3) 18 hole golf courses, 17 lighted tennis courts. Seasonal membership is available. There is also The Meadows Village with 3 restaurants. Within close proximity to Siesta Key Beach-the Nation's #1 Beach, also Lido Key and the fabulous St. Armand's Circle for upscale dining and shopping. Convenient to downtown Sarasota and the culture center with museums, theater, opera and fine dining as well. Only minutes to the vibrant University Parkway corridor with the new regional mall and many other shopping and dining choices. Vehicle Restrictions: No pickups/trucks/commercial vehicles/motorcycles per Condo rules. Covered Carport only steps from front door! Unit is non-smoking. One small dog may be considered.