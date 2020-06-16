5018 MARSH FIELD RD

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout. The oversized master suite includes a roomy walk-in closet. You'll enjoy lovely wooded and pool views from the kitchen, breakfast room, living room, and master bedroom. The fully finished, enclosed lanai adds significant additional living area. This property is offered at $3200.00/mo. during season (3-month minimum). Enjoy the heated community pool, 20 miles of walking trails, or a round of golf at the Meadows Country Club. There are two public golf courses and golf, tennis, and social memberships are available. Centrally located, shopping, I-75, Sarasota/Bradenton Airport, and beaches are all easily accessible. 1 small dog or cat under 25 lbs. at owners' discretion. This is a non-smoking unit. Sorry, pickup trucks are not permitted per association rules.