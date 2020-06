Amenities

SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer. The Master Bedroom has a Queen size bed and the second bedroom has two twin beds. Private screened lanai to sit and view the beautiful greens and the community pool close by. Cable TV and Internet included. The Meadows Country Club features beautiful mature landscaping and two Public Golf Courses. Longwater Chase features a community POOL for you to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Just minutes away from shopping and restaurants at the new Whole Foods and University Town Center. Open for One Month Reservation stays or longer. High Season Rates $3200 month (December through April) Low Season Rates $1800 month (May through November)