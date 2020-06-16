4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home. Inside, an ideal open floor plan features tile flooring, a great room with fireplace and a cheerful glassed-in lanai overlooking a peaceful garden. The spacious master suite offers oak flooring, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a walk-in shower. There is a spacious two car garage, laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer and a private lanai.



Rent is $2800.00 per month and move in requirements are a $60 application fee per adult for Rose Bay PM, first & last month’s rent along with a security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. Please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a private showing or call 941-955-1300 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793863)