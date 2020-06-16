All apartments in The Meadows
Find more places like 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Meadows, FL
/
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2

4445 Oakley Greene · (941) 955-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Meadows
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home. Inside, an ideal open floor plan features tile flooring, a great room with fireplace and a cheerful glassed-in lanai overlooking a peaceful garden. The spacious master suite offers oak flooring, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a walk-in shower. There is a spacious two car garage, laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer and a private lanai.

Rent is $2800.00 per month and move in requirements are a $60 application fee per adult for Rose Bay PM, first & last month’s rent along with a security deposit equal to one month’s rent. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. Please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a private showing or call 941-955-1300 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have any available units?
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have?
Some of 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Similar Pages

The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms
The Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 Bedrooms
The Meadows Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity