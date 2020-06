Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .The split bedroom floor plan offers privacy for the owner and their guest .The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed , it is currently set up as a TV room. The spacious kitchen has a table and a door to a private outside patio.The large lanai is 240 Square Feet . Swim in the community pool on a hot Summer day or take a walk in the Park like setting of the Meadows .