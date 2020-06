Amenities

Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside. Combo dining room/living room opens up to a fully screened lanai with tranquil water view on the golf course and the community pool/deck area only steps away. This is a ground floor, end unit that you are sure to enjoy. Located only a few blocks from the new UTC Mall and Benderson Park area! One month minimum lease requirement. No pets & no smoking allowed. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST, 2020!