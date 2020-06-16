2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW

Amenities

Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings. The first floor has a beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. You will find a two sided fireplace situated between the family and dining room for cozy dinners and relaxing in the family room and a half bath. The master suite is also on the first floor with a large walk in closet, vanity bath with two sinks and its own private screened lanai. The second floor offers two additional bedrooms with bath and additional storage space. You will also have a spacious garage for two cars with storage space. The Meadows offers access to pool and gym and you will find many opportunities for long walks and bike rides right outside your door. You will have easy access to Downtown Sarasota, beaches, UTC Mall, Benderson Park and the many restaurants and shopping both within and outside the Meadows. Don't miss out on this opportunity, come check this one out.