Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW

2779 Ringwood Mdw · (941) 782-0000
Location

2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings. The first floor has a beautiful kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. You will find a two sided fireplace situated between the family and dining room for cozy dinners and relaxing in the family room and a half bath. The master suite is also on the first floor with a large walk in closet, vanity bath with two sinks and its own private screened lanai. The second floor offers two additional bedrooms with bath and additional storage space. You will also have a spacious garage for two cars with storage space. The Meadows offers access to pool and gym and you will find many opportunities for long walks and bike rides right outside your door. You will have easy access to Downtown Sarasota, beaches, UTC Mall, Benderson Park and the many restaurants and shopping both within and outside the Meadows. Don't miss out on this opportunity, come check this one out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have any available units?
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have?
Some of 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW pet-friendly?
No, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW offer parking?
Yes, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW does offer parking.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have a pool?
Yes, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW has a pool.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW does not have units with air conditioning.
