127 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with hardwood floors
Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?
It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Crossings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.