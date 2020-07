Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WITH A RUSTIC FEEL! This property is located close to the turnpike, SR874, public transportation, also 2 schools & parks, LOCATION IS A PLUS (less than 5 minutes from Kendall drive). Lots of room in the front porch and a good size, low maintenance, gated back yard! The pictures SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES!



***PLEASE US SHOWINGTIME to schedule your appointments; 24hour notice required***